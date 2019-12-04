Former Bidhannagar mayor and BJP leader Sabyasachi Dutta today alleged that the way his party activists were being attacked by armed TMC-backed goons showed that no Opposition supporters are safe in the TMC ruled Bengal. He cited the example of firing on RSS activists at Metiabruz yesterday and BJP activist in Murshidabad recently.

RSS activist and 30-yearold Bir Bahadur Singh who teaches at a school in the port division, was walking to work on Garden Reach Road, when he was shot at by a biker not far from Metiabruz police station on Monday morning. Singh, a resident of the Lichu Bagan area in Metiabruz, took a bullet from close range and had fallen on the Garden Reach Road.

The congested pocket is lined with shops and residences. People in the neighbourhood said the motorbikeborne man was without a helmet. From the hospital bed, the victim alleged that a local Trinamul Congress leader had masterminded the incident and sent his goon to kill him. BJP’s national secretary and Bengal observer Kailash Vijayvargiya today met Singh at the SSKM Hospital.

He also expressed his concern over the incident. “Opposition political activists especially BJP workers are very much unsafe in Bengal. The state has become an unsafe zone for political activities. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee is home minister for 9.3 crore people. Why family members of the Opposition party supporters, who were killed or attacked would not get justice from her,” asked Dutta.

Dutta alleged that the TMC was creating a reign of terror in the state prior to the three recently-concluded-by-elections and was continuing to unleash post poll violence. “We are apprehending Singh’s family members will not get justice as police will follow the instruction of the TMC supremo and will not arrest the real criminal behind this attack. But Miss Banerjee is a chief minister and home minister she should not be bias do injustice against Singh,” Dutta said.