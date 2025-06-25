NIT Durgapur breaks record with highest salary package

Students of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Durgapur have shattered all previous placement records, with the highest-ever salary package of Rs 58 lakh per annum offered by D E Shaw. The highest accepted offer, Rs 52 lakh per annum, came from tech giant Microsoft. Last year, the highest package offered stood at Rs 51 lakh, also from Microsoft.

For the second consecutive year, Apple India has also participated in the campus placement drive at NIT Durgapur.

The placement season for the 2024–2025 graduating batch concluded on an exceptionally successful note, marking a significant improvement over the previous year and reflecting the growing trust of top-tier recruiters in the institute’s talent pool.

This year, 210 reputed companies took part in the campus recruitment process, including global leaders such as Microsoft, D E Shaw, Adobe India, AMD, Cisco, Salesforce, Samsung, ARM, Serko, and Wells Fargo.

Among undergraduate (UG) students, 589 out of 719 eligible candidates secured job offers, resulting in an impressive 82 per cent placement rate, up from 72 per cent in the 2023–2024 academic year. Departments such as metallurgical & materials engineering (93 per cent), electrical engineering (90 per cent), and computer science & engineering (87 per cent) led the way, showcasing the institute’s strong academic and technical foundations.

In the postgraduate (PG) segment, 126 out of 257 eligible students were successfully placed, increasing the overall PG placement rate to 49 per cent from last year’s 39 per cent. Notable highlights include MTech in computer science & engineering (85 per cent) and electronics & communication engineering (84 per cent), while dual degree programmes in biotechnology and chemical engineering achieved 100 per cent placements.

An elated professor Arvind Choubey, director of NIT Durgapur, expressed pride in the upward trend in placement performance:

“This success reflects the combined efforts of our dedicated faculty, talented students, and the proactive work of the training and placement cell. However, we believe there is still room for growth, and we aim to raise the benchmark even higher.”

Professor Choubey also announced the launch of a comprehensive pre-placement training programme, encompassing technical upskilling, communication enhancement, aptitude training, coding boot camps, and mock interview sessions to better prepare students for competitive hiring scenarios.

Dr Aniruddha Mondal, coordinator of the training and placement cell, highlighted ongoing strategic changes aimed at sustaining and enhancing the momentum: “We have carefully analysed past trends and recruiter feedback. Going forward, our focus will be on implementing customised training modules for each discipline, strengthening pre-final year internship opportunities, and fostering industry-academia collaborations through workshops, guest lectures, and certification courses. These initiatives are designed not only to improve placement statistics but also to equip students with skills relevant to the evolving demands of Industry 4.0.”