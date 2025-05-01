NIA team visits home of slain IB Officer in Jhalda

Officials from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) visited the residence of the late Central Intelligence Bureau officer Manish Ranjan Mishra at Ward 7 in Jhalda town, where they spoke with his wife and children.

The NIA team, which had come from Ranchi, arrived in the evening and showed the family sketches of suspected terrorists. The elder son of the deceased reportedly identified one or more of the suspects.

Jaya Mishra, the widow of the martyred officer, has fallen ill following the brutal killing of her husband in Pahalgam. The terrorist attack claimed 26 lives in total.

Three of the victims were from West Bengal. As part of its investigation into what is considered the most significant terror attack in recent times in Kashmir—and the first ever targeting tourists in India—the NIA has already visited the homes of the other two victims from the state over the weekend to speak with their families.

Union minister of state for defence, Sanjay Seth, also visited the Mishra family in Jhalda and offered assistance. The family has requested that a teaching post be granted to Jaya Mishra at a Central School.

Rahul Ranjan Mishra, brother of the deceased, stated that the NIA officials had taken only Jaya Mishra’s statement. She informed investigators that her husband had died while attempting to save around a dozen tourists by directing them to safety. In doing so, he exposed himself to the terrorists, who opened fire on him.

“All of us want exemplary punishment for the guilty terrorists. So many families have been devastated by the Pahalgam attack,” Rahul Ranjan Mishra added.