Budget air carrier Spicejet has evinced interest to commence daily flight services connecting the Ruhr of India with the national capital in the new year.

Mr. Apurba Sharma, Airport Director of Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport, the country’s first greenfield private airport informed media persons that tentatively from 29 March 2020, Spicejet will start daily flights services from Andal (Durgapur) to New Delhi.

At present Air India operates flight services from Durgapur to New Delhi and Durgapur to Hyderabad four days a week.

Under the Ude Desh Ki Aam Nagarik Scheme (UDAN), Spicejet has also started Durgapur to Mumbai and Durgapur to Chennai daily flight services. Very soon Durgapur-toBengaluru flight services will start, sources said.

Spicejet’s fresh New Delhi to Durgapur flight will have a seating capacity of 122 seats, sources said. The Mumbai and Chennai daily flights have 189 seats each. Due to internal reasons Air India has suspended its flight operations on Sunday and Thursday.

The situation will become normal from 12 January, sources said. The 4C category Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport in Andal can handle 4 lakh passengers annually and has night landing facilities.