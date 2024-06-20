New ADDA boss to focus on encroachments

Kabi Dutta, a non-political person has taken over the charge of chairman of Asansol Durgapur Development Authority (ADDA) today from Tapas Banerjee. He visited both the offices of ADDA in Asansol and Durgapur today after taking charge.

Local MP Kirti Azad, panchayat minister Pradip Mazumdar, DM of West Burdwan, S Ponnamballam welcomed him with bouquets.

“I am against illegal encroachments and will take strict action. However, my approach will be more humanitarian towards the encroachers,” said Kabi Dutta after taking over.

He said that Asansol Durgapur industrial zone, which was once regarded as the Ruhr of India compared with Ruhr of Germany for industrial revolution after India’s independence despite setbacks over the decades, has the full potential to revive its past glory.

“It will take some time as I am new to this chair, but I promise to make the infrastructure of Asansol Durgapur twin cities at par with the best Metro cities in the country in the future. I seek support from all corners and need time,” said Kabi Dutta.

Mr Dutta, the president of Durgapur Chamber of Commerce, who runs chain of hotels is very close to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and first was appointed as chairman of Rugi Kalyan Samity of Durgapur Sub-Divisional Hospital and then as vice-chairman of ADDA few months ago.

Now he has been suddenly elevated as the chairman of ADDA as the Trinamul chairperson is busy in organizational rejig in Durgapur which has fallen behind BJP due to factional fights between its local top leadership.

With the Durgapur Municipal Corporation (DMC) polls approaching, the TMC wants to revive the party in Durgapur, not only for the semi-final civic polls but also for the 2026 Assembly polls.

It is expected that the new ADDA chairman will have a Herculean task to uplift the party for these two polls by undertaking major developmental projects in and around Durgapur.

Mr Dutta is immensely popular to both CPM and the TMC and will focus on beautification and developmental works of Durgapur.