NBER-RCI theory examination starts in June, Siliguri gets a centre

The National Board of Examination in Rehabilitation (NBER), an adjunct body of the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI) under the department of empowerment of persons with disabilities (DIVYANGJAN), ministry of social justice and empowerment, has commenced the NBER-RCI theory examination from 20 June. The examination is scheduled to be conducted across India from 20 to 28 June at selected centres jointly chosen by RCI and NBER.

This examination marks a significant step in expanding access to professional certification & diploma in rehabilitation and disability services across the country. A large number of candidates are appearing this year from various parts of India.

In a notable development for North Bengal, Siliguri Model High School (Sr Sec) has been designated as the sole examination centre in Siliguri city. This locally held exam is providing much-needed relief to students who previously had to travel to cities like Kolkata or far off centres to appear for the examination.

Dr S S Agarwal, the centre superintendent of the Siliguri Examination Centre, welcomed the decision and stated: “This initiative will help the children of the society to take the examination in a stress-free manner in their home town.”

A central level observer has been appointed by RCI.