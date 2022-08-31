Nazrul Journal published by Kazi Nazrul University

Nazrul Journal – a pioneering attempt to preserve international research papers on Bengal’s rebel poet Kazi Nazrul Islam’s life and his literary contributions in the country, has been published by the Kazi Nazrul University in Asansol on the 46th death anniversary of the poet yesterday.

The 200-page collection preserves research and analytical contributions by a galaxy of professors, Nazrul researchers and writers from different countries. Professors June Mcdaniel, Neela Bhattacharya, Haider A Khan, Biswajit Ghosh from Charleston, New York, Denver and Dhaka alongside the contributors from different universities in India. Somnath Mukherjee, deputy director of Nazrul Centre for Social & Cultural Studies of KNU is the editor of the journal. He said, “Soon, a broader version of the journal will be published within a couple of months after few more papers from Bangladesh researchers are gathered,” adding, “The attempt, is made for consolidating focus on future research works and prepare a strong database on the poet, his life and impact of poet’s works on the changing social aspects.”