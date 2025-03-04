Navy’s car rally on east coast flagged off from city

Indian Navy’s Motor Car Rally Expedition on the East Coast was flagged off by Naval Officer-in-Charge (West Bengal) from INS Netaji Subhas, Kolkata on Monday. The car rally would traverse the route from Kolkata to Chennai and onto Kanyakumari and return to Chennai during the period from 3-21 March and is aimed at enhancing maritime awareness and engaging with the youth and civil society.

This initiative aims to spread awareness about career opportunities in the Indian Navy, including the Agnipath Scheme. The rally will feature visits to various schools and colleges, inspiring young men and women to join the Navy. Additionally, it will promote the Centre’s women empowerment initiative – Naari Shati. The rally team will also engage with naval veterans and veer naaris by updating them on the latest policy initiatives by the government and the Indian Navy for their welfare.

A total of 56 Indian Navy personnel, including officers, sailors and family members are participating in this expedition, covering an approximate distance of 3,800 km. The rally will traverse through the coastal states of West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, engaging with local communities en-route.

The event will also explore India’s rich maritime heritage, visiting historical naval sites and key locations along the ancient maritime trade routes.