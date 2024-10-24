Navy mobilises disaster response teams as Cyclone Dana approaches Odisha and West Bengal

In preparation for the anticipated severe impact of Cyclone Dana along the Odisha and West Bengal coasts, the Indian Navy is gearing up for Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations.

The Eastern Naval Command, in coordination with Naval Officers-in-Charge (NOIC) in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal, has activated a comprehensive disaster response plan. The Navy is working with units such as the Base Victualling Yard (BVY), Material Organisation, and naval hospital INHS Kalyani to ensure essential supplies and medical support are ready if requested by state authorities.

HADR pallets containing clothing, drinking water, food, medicines, and emergency relief materials have already been dispatched by road to key locations expected to be affected by the cyclone. Additionally, Flood Relief and Diving Teams are on standby to assist in rescue and relief operations.

Two ships from the Eastern Fleet are also on high alert, equipped with supplies and rescue teams to support relief efforts from the sea. The Indian Navy is closely monitoring the situation and remains ready to provide assistance to civil authorities and those impacted by Cyclone Dana, a statement from the Ministry of Defence stated.