Namchi prepares for Sikkim’s 50th statehood anniversary

In preparation for the upcoming 50th anniversary of Sikkim’s Statehood, Anupa Tamling, the district collector (DC) of Namchi, chaired a crucial meeting today at the District Administrative Centre.

The meeting focused on detailed plans to celebrate the rich history, heritage, and literature of Namchi district, ensuring that these are presented prominently during the celebrations.

The DC emphasised the significance of community participation in making the event a success, particularly highlighting the need to engage younger generations with Sikkim’s ancestral history.

“It is important to impart practical historical knowledge to our youth, ensuring they understand and appreciate the roots of our state,” Ms Tamling noted, stressing that this milestone should serve as a bridge between the past and future generations.

The discussions at the meeting also included plans for several competitions and exhibitions that would spotlight the district’s vibrant culture.

A special “memory wall” is also set to be created, offering an interactive way for residents to celebrate Namchi’s legacy and its contributions to the state’s journey.

The event aims to encapsulate the district’s essence through various mediums, making it not just a celebration but also a learning experience for attendees.

Attendees at the meeting included prominent figures such as Dr T N Gyatsho, superintendent of police (SP), Nim Pintsho Bhutia, sub-divisional magistrate (HQ), Suraj Rai, chief executive officer of the education department, P K Sharma, joint director of the education department, Deepti Pradhan, district information officer (DIO) Namchi, and representatives from various local organisations. Their collaborative efforts underscored the importance of ensuring the event reflects the district’s deep cultural roots while uniting the community in celebration.

As preparations intensify, the district is expected to come together to commemorate this historic event, promising a grand tribute to Sikkim’s journey over the past five decades.