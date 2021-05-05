The BJP’s national leader, Sambit Patra, today claimed that the glory of winning the Bengal Assembly polls by Trinamul Congress has fizzled out due to the alleged state-sponsored violence post-elections while the party’s newly elected MLAs will opt for a sitin demonstration tomorrow when Mamata Banerjee will take oath as the chief minister.

Addressing the press, Patra likened the TMC with Nazis and dubbed the incumbent government as “fascists”.

He said it was embarrassing that amidst the ongoing Covid crisis in the country, reports of violence are surfacing in which houses, business establishments and properties of BJP leaders are either looted or set on fire by TMC goons under the watch of police. After results, post-poll violence broke out in West Bengal in which 9 BJP workers lost their lives. TMC, however, has denied the charges. ”

Patra said 2.28 crore Bengalis voted for the BJP and questioned, “Mamata Ji you won and everyone congratulated you for it. You are a woman and a daughter of Bengal. Aren’t these women who are being killed and raped also daughters of Bengal? Do they deserve this?” Meanwhile, BJP’s national president JP Nadda arrived today in Kolkata to meet the victims’ families at Kheyada, Narendrapur and Sonarpur.

He met the family members of the slain BJP leader Avijit Sarkar, who was allegedly beaten to death at Beliaghata.

Nadda said, “Each killing of our karyakarta (workers)will be avenged, inch by inch, legally and democratically. BJP leader, Swapan Dasgupta alleged that 1000 Hindu families were attacked who fled away to escape death. They took shelter in an open field, BJP headquarters and nearby meeting room at Maheswari Bhavan. BJP’s newly-elected MLAs will also start dharna on 5 May when Mamata Banerjee will take the oath, party sources said. BJP created a Whatsapp group

“Torture After the Election WB”, in which BJP supporters shared incidents with details, party sources said. On Monday, Union home minister Amit Shah had sought a report on large-scale violence in Bengal after the poll result was declared.