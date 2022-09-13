Nabanna Abhiyan: Clash between BJP workers, police in Raniganj in Kolkata

During Nabanna Abhiyan, Leader of Opposition in Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari was detained by police during BJP’s protest march to state secretariat.

Adhikari was stopped near PTS before taking the Vidyasagar Setu. He was heading to lead a group of BJP supporters gathered at Santragachhi.

A clash also broke out between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and Police outside the Raniganj railway station in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Besides, Howrah Bridgewas shut at 11.30am and buses to Howrah are being diverted from Dalhousie. The Police have put up heavy barricading at Hastings near state government’s new Secretariat in Kolkata ahead of BJP’s Nabanna Chalo march

The clash happened after workers left for Kolkata to take part in Nabanna Abhiyan. Later, police took many workers into preventive custody in Raniganj.

As police prevented workers to leave for Kolkata to participate in the Nabanna Chalo march, a clash broke out between BJP workers and police inside the Bolpur railway station. Several workers were detained during then,.

According to Abhijit Dutta, BJP leader, “With hundreds of BJP workers heading towards Kolkata to join BJP’s Nabanna march via trains, police barricaded paths to railway stations.”

He said, 20 of our workers were stopped by police near Durgapur railway station. “I reached here using other paths,” said BJP leader.

Meanwhile Police made heavy deployment of personnel to stop BJP’s Nabanna Abhiyan. The borders of Kolkata have been cordoned off with tight security to prevent the procession.

Various roads across Kolkata have been blocked with barricades. To prevent the procession, the West Bengal Police has turned the 5-kilometre radius around Nabanna into a fortress.

Traffic restrictions have been put in place along several key stretches of the city in view of the BJP’s ‘Nabanna Abhijan’, police said.

The BJP has hired several trains – three from north Bengal and four from south Bengal – to bring its party members and supporters from different parts of the state to the metropolis and Howrah for the march.

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul on Monday said, “The preparations for Nabanna Chalo Abhiyan have been done. It is not just BJP’s protest, but the protest of all people of Bengal. Mamata Banerjee has to answer why her government has cheated the people of Bengal.”

(with inputs from ANI)