The Eastern Command’s general officer commanding-inchief (GOC-in-C), Lt. General Anil Chauhan today said that insurgency in the North-East has declined and hence military activities have reduced by about 12 per cent while the potency of the insurgent groups like ULFA-I has now become inert.

The Army commander speaking at Fort William during the investiture ceremony today said “Myanmar Army had conducted operations which led to several insurgents group to run to this Indian side and surrender. ULFA-I is not a potent group any more. Indian Army has withdrawn most troops from North East areas while more will be withdrawn if state government decides security situation is normalising.”

He added that the ULFAI has not carried out any such insurgency activities in the present time in Assam or in Upper Assam. “We are maintaining pressure on these insurgent groups” said Chauhan. Meanwhile, the Eastern Command investiture ceremony was conducted today at Albert Ekka auditorium in Fort William to confer various awards to personnel who have distinguished themselves by acts of individual gallantry and exceptional dedication to duty.

This year, the event was presided over by the GOC-in- C Eastern Command, Lt Gen Anil Chauhan and attended by senior military officers, award winners and their families. During the solemn occasion which commemorates the gallantry and dedication to duty of service personnel, a total of 18 ‘Sena’ medals (Gallantry), one Sena Medal (Distinguished) and six ‘Vishisht Seva’ medal were presented to the deserving personnel by the Army Commander.

On this occasion, 17 units of various arms and services who have performed exceedingly well during their deployment in Eastern Theatre were also awarded with the coveted unit appreciation by the GOC-in-C, Eastern Command. The Army Commander later interacted with the award winners and their families and acknowledged their invaluable contribution in upholding the highest standards of professionalism of the Indian Army.