Mystery death of undertrial at Howrah correctional home

A 35-year-old undertrial prisoner was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside the Howrah District Correctional Home early Sunday morning, leading to heightened chatter and allegations of foul play.

The deceased, Selim Ansari, was reportedly discovered hanging inside his prison cell around 7 a.m. Prison officials immediately rushed him to Howrah District Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The incident triggered an investigation by Howrah police, even as the victim’s family alleges murder. Selim, a toto (e-rickshaw) driver, had been lodged in the correctional facility for nearly four years. He was arrested by Shibpur B Garden police for allegedly attempting to murder a man named Bhola Roy near Shalimar station following a dispute over extortion money. Selim was also charged under the Arms Act. According to police sources, jail staff discovered Selim hanging from a noose made out of a gamcha (a traditional cotton towel).

The authorities claim it appears to be a case of suicide, but the family strongly disputes this. “We received a call from the hospital this morning informing us that Selim has died in jail. This cannot be suicide. He had no reason to take his life. He was killed,” a relative said, demanding a high-level probe into the death.

