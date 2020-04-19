As the holy month of Ramadhan is round the corner, the Muslim clerics have urged the members of the minority community to adhere to the norms of the lockdown and follow the guideline of social distancing while offering prayers.

The Imam of Nakhoda Mosque, the principal mosque of the city, in a vedio communique has urged the Muslims to observe the fasts and iftar ((meal to break the fast) in the evenings at their homes.

“It is advised that there should be no big gatherings for offering namaz on the terraces during Ramadhan,” said Moulana Shafique Qasmi, imam of Nakhoda Mosque.

Big congregational gatherings with neighbours should be avoided even at home because the precaution to contain the pandemic of corona virus is social distancing, which should be adhered strictly. For purchasing the necessary items for Ramadhan, the advisory and guidelines issued by the government, should also be followed compulsorily.

The cleric, in the video, has asked people to fast as is mandatory in Islam and to offer the namaz of ‘taraweeh,’ the special prayer offered by Muslims during Ramadhan, at home.

The Imam in his oral advisory has appealed to the Muslims to abstain from organising iftaar parties and use the amount among the poor and needy Muslims and non- Muslims.

The members of the minority community have been urged to pray particularly for the country, during the holy month of Ramadhan which is to start from 24/25 April in India.

The authorities of Bengal Imams’ Association have also issued similar advisory for the Muslims asserting them to adhere to the do’s and don’ts of the corona virus while observing the fasts.

Earlier, on the occasion of Shab-e-Baraat, observed on 8 and 9 April, the Muslim clerics along with the mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Firhad Hakim had appealed to the people to stay indoors and pray.