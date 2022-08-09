Music Director Jeet Gannguli shared his new song ‘Baul Mone’

Taking to his Instagram, popular bengali music director and singer, Jeet Gannguli, shared his new composition ‘Baul Mone’.

While sharing the video of ‘Baul Mone’, Jeet Gannguli gave credits to his entire team who has worked with him in making the project successful.

Jeet wrote, “Excited to share my #1MinMusic – BAUL MONE (Feat: @falaque.rashidroy and @john00240 )

Music, Arrangement and Lyrics: – Yours Truly.

Programmer – @roopmahantaofficial

Produced by — @itsfface

Directed by– @babbachi

Cinematography — @sandi_dutta.official & @sayantan_dutta_photography

Edit — @agni.ry.mugdha

Graphics— @subhojit_designer

M&H — @sabujpoyra_official & @baban.islam.54 (For Falaque)

Costume and Styling — @priya_pradhan_couture

Production Head — @itsdevdutta

Production Assistant– @ashiesmondal

Location Courtesy — @roxy_thepark “

Jeet Gannguli got his first break from the movie ‘Tere Liye’, in which he composed music with music composer Pritam. Later in 2002 , Jeet got Yash Raj Films’, ‘Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai’, for which the Gannguli-Pritam duo composed the music again.

He then started scoring more music projects for Hindi and Bengali films, TV serials and Jingles.

Some extremely popular works of Jeet Gannguli are, ‘Chahun Main Ya Naa’ (Aashiqui 2), ‘Suno Na Sangemarmar’ (Youngistaan), ‘Khamoshiyan’ (Khamoshiyan), and ‘Hamari Adhuri Kahani’ (Hamari Adhuri Kahani), etc.

The song ‘Baul Mone’ is picturised on two young actors Falaque Rashid Roy and Shaurja Batyacharyya.

Shaurja Batyacharyya started his acting journey for a bengali tv soap ‘Bojhena Se Bojhena’ and Falaque Rashid Roy from a movie called ‘Khwaishein – The Desires of the Lost’.