Murshidabad violence: Sukanta cites HC report to debunk ‘outsider’ theory

West Bengal BJP president and Union minister Sukanta Majumdar launched a sharp attack on the Trinamul Congress-led state government on Wednesday, citing the Calcutta High Court-appointed committee’s report on the recent Murshidabad violence to reject chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s claim that “outsiders” had orchestrated the clashes.

“The report makes it clear that the attackers were not outsiders but local residents from areas like Mashergarh, Hijaltala, Shiulitala and Digri. They covered their faces with towels, but were locals,” Majumdar told reporters today, quoting directly from the findings of the three-member inquiry panel formed by the court. Challenging the initial narrative put forth by the ruling party, Mr Majumdar, who is also Union Minister of state in the ministry of education and minister of state in the ministry of development of north eastern region said the so-called “outsider theory” has now collapsed under the weight of the committee’s findings.

“This report exposes the state’s attempt to shield the real perpetrators. The SIT formed by the state government has failed to produce any conclusive report so far. Clearly, there is an effort to protect the rioters,” he alleged. Majumdar had earlier visited the violence-hit pockets of Murshidabad, speaking to victims and assessing the damage firsthand. He had also demanded a permanent BSF camp in the sensitive zones. The court-appointed committee, after extensive field visits, has now submitted a damning report that has reignited political debate across the state. The report, as per sources, lists severe allegations — notably that at least 113 homes were damaged in Betbona village alone. It accuses the local police of “complete inaction” despite being witnesses to the violence. Shockingly, the report names Mehbub Alam, a local councillor, as the alleged leader of the attacks.

Reacting to the allegations, Alam dismissed them outright: “Anyone can say anything — does that make it true? Where is the proof? During the clashes, I was hiding in Nadabpara to save my life. How could I be in Betbona at the same time?” The report also casts a shadow over local MLA Amirul Islam, though it stops short of directly accusing him. It suggests that Islam “supervised” events on the ground, and that he “visited” the riot-hit areas during the attacks — prompting further controversy. The political ramifications of the committee’s explosive findings are already being felt, with both sides trading barbs and demanding accountability. The high court is expected to take up the report for further hearing in the coming days.