A 9:42-minute-long Hindi film, ‘Silent Ties’ from Mumbai won the We Feel International Online Short Film Festival 2020, a first-of-its-kind international online film competition in North Bengal (NB) organised by the We Feel Social Welfare Society.

The film has been directed by renowned filmmaker Sai Deodhar and features the popular Bollywood actress, Renuka Shahane. WFSWS secretary Dipika Biswas, who informed this today, said that three Bengali films from Kolkata, namely ‘Hello Sir,’ ‘Baba’ and ‘Unisighted’ won the second, third and viewers’ choice awards, respectively.

“In all, 83 films came during the five days of entry at the festival in the last week of June from all over India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka on various issues ranging from corona and lockdown to violence against women and social stigma against the third gender.

The films featured top film stars like Avishek Chatterjee, Bodhisatya Majumder, Kaushik Bannerjee, Souvik Bannerjee, Sananda Basak and Bhashkar Bannerjee.

The chief judge of the competition was noted Bollywood script-writer Vipul K Rawal, who is the writer of super hit films like ‘Rustom,’ ‘Iqbal’ and ‘Mumbai Varanasi Express.’

Veteran Bengali film, TV and theatre actor, writer and director Ashok Roy and famous Bollywood model and actress Riya Bhattacharje were the honourable and special judges respectively,” Mrs Biswas said.