The chargesheet in the Railway job scam case, filed by Kolkata Police in Alipore Court today, found no mention of Mukul Roy though his name was in the suspect list. The chargesheet had been filed against four persons, allegedly close to Roy.

They are Baban Ghosh, Rahul Sau, Saddam Hossein and Kamal Hossein Ansari. The accused were charged with Indian Penal Code’s sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery), 471 (using forged documents), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120B (criminal conspiracy).

It was Kamal Ansari, in whose account the money was allegedly transferred. Four mobiles were seized which has voice recordings. Kolkata police sources said that the voice recordings would be sent to Chandigarh for forensic lab tests to verify the voice of Mukul Roy.

The case was filed by Santu Ganguly in January 2019, a resident of Sarsuna, who in his complaint to the Sarsuna police station said he was duped of `65 lakh by fictitiously promising him a berth in one of the Railway committees. Following investigation, the Kolkata police had arrested a BJP trade union leader Bapan Ghosh and Saddam Ansari.

It was alleged that Roy and others including Ghosh and Ansari claimed the money. Roy was grilled several times at Thakurpukur police station by the investigators. In 2018, Kolkata police had summoned Roy as a witness after a cash worth `80 lakh was seized from a railway officer. But he then informed the investigation officer (IO) that he cannot comply because he was a resident of Delhi.

In 2019, the Bankshall court had issued a warrant against Roy. He had then filed a petition in the Delhi High court challenging the order. Roy was elevated to national vice-president of the BJP in a recent shuffle of officebearers before state assembly polls in 2021.