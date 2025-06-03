Logo

# Bengal

MSc girl found dead in toilet

A girl student was found hanging from the window grill of the toilet of a rented accommodation in Burdwan town this afternoon she was staying in.

Statesman News Service | Burdwan | June 3, 2025 6:54 am

The dead body . Focus on hand (Photo:IANS)

Payel Adhikari (21) of Panskura in East Burdwan was a student of MSc part-1 in Zoology at Burdwan University. The girl, as the other inmates of the rented house told police, entered the toilet after taking lunch. Her friends became suspicious when she wasn’t opening the door despite repeated calls and they informed police.

The police broke open the door and found her hanging. The girl’s body was sent to the Burdwan Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem. The mystery behind such a bid couldn’t be ascertained.

