MP seeks justice for Nepali student found dead in KIIT

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista has reached out to Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi, urging their intervention to ensure justice for Prakriti Lamsal, a Nepali student who was found dead in her hostel room at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Prakriti, a third-year BTech student from Nepal, was discovered dead under mysterious circumstances, raising serious concerns about student safety and the university administration’s handling of the incident. The case has sparked widespread outrage, with demands for accountability and justice gaining momentum.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has also joined the chorus, demanding justice for Prakriti and other students who were allegedly assaulted during protests following her death.

In a statement, Mr Bista highlighted the need for an impartial investigation into the university’s response to the incident. He revealed that students, both from India and Nepal, who sought answers from the authorities, were reportedly subjected to physical assault by security guards and teachers, as well as mental harassment by hostel staff.

“Today, the Bhubaneswar Police stated that the main accused has been arrested, and cases have been initiated against those who assaulted the protesting students,” Mr Bista said.

Disturbingly, it has emerged that Prakriti had previously lodged a complaint with the university administration, alleging blackmail by another student at the institute. However, no action was taken to address her concerns. Her tragic death has now exposed glaring lapses in the university’s duty of care and its failure to ensure a safe environment for students.

The university’s response to the incident has further exacerbated the situation. Reports indicate that Nepali students seeking clarity from the authorities were met with dismissive reactions and were allegedly subjected to physical and mental harassment.

In a letter to Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Mr Bista also criticised the university administration’s decision to issue an order mandating the immediate eviction of all Nepali students from the hostel. This move has only added to the controversy and distress surrounding the incident.

The administration’s failure to address safety and welfare concerns in a timely and adequate manner underscores serious deficiencies in its duty of care. The incident has not only raised questions about the safety of students but also highlighted the need for systemic reforms to prevent such tragedies in the future.

As the investigation unfolds, the demand for justice for Prakriti Lamsal and accountability from the university administration continues to grow.