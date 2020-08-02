A son who lost his father and elder brother within a gap of fortnight and then lost his mother on 24th July is running from post to pillar with a plea to cremate the body of his mother which is still lying in the Chinsurah hospital morgue for last seven days.

However the district administration has assured him to look into the matter promptly.

The Banerjee family of Dhanekhali Bagar area is a renowned family of the area, well known for their social welfare activities.

However the younger son of the family Kaushik Banerjee is heartbroken, having lost his father Kali Krishna Banerjee on 21 June who was suffering from chiriosis of liver, while on 6 July he lost his elder brother Goutam Banerjee due of cardiac arrest. Thereafter on 24 July his mother died of Covid19 infection.

Since then Kaushik have been running from pillar to post trying to get his mother’s body cremated. Kaushik said, “I have been approaching the BDO and every day I am communicating with the concerned department and officials with an plea to cremate my mother’s body. The district administration said by tomorrow night steps will be taken to cremate my mother. I am also shocked by the inhuman attitude of the local residents towards me.”