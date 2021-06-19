Kolkata Metro has decided to run an increased number of ‘Maintenance Special’ services from 21 June. From Monday, there will be 40 services between Dakshineswar and Kavi Subhash.

Earlier it was 12 maintenance special services between Dumdum and Kavi Subhash.

The metros will be operated at a new schedule from 9 a.m. to 11.15 a.m. and from 3.45 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 15 mins interval between Monday and Saturday. The decision comes considering increased footfall of essential staff associated with health care, veterinary service, law and order, court, social welfare homes, bank, correctional services, power, drinking water supply, telecom, internet, fire services, disaster management and civil defence, sanitation, food and beverages, insurance, Press, sewerage and funeral services to avail these services with proper ID and Metro Smart Cards.