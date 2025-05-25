More drone sightings heighten security concerns along Bengal border

Fresh security concerns have emerged in Bengal, following multiple reports of drone sightings — now near the India-Bangladesh border in North 24-Parganas last night just a few days after seven drones were spotted over key areas of the city.

Residents of Katakhal, a village in Hasnabad police station limits, claimed on Friday night that they spotted drone-like objects entering Indian airspace from across the border. Eyewitnesses reported that at least three drones flew over the area, triggering panic among locals. “A group of youths saw a drone flying over the Katakhal bridge and captured it on their mobile phones. Soon after, two more were seen entering from the Bangladesh side,” said a local villager, adding that the incident led to widespread anxiety in the community. Police from Hasnabad and Hingalganj stations, along with personnel from the Border Security Force (BSF), rushed to the spot following the reports. Both police and BSF officials confirmed that the matter has been reported to higher authorities and is under investigation.

The origin and purpose of the drones are yet to be verified. The incident follows heightened security tensions after Operation Sindoor, during which Pakistan reportedly attempted drone attacks on civilian and religious targets in India. Separately, drone sightings were also reported over central Kolkata two days earlier, prompting a high alert. At least 8-10 unidentified aerial objects were seen flying over Hastings, Vidyasagar Setu, and the Maidan area on Monday night.

“Reports of drone sightings over Kolkata have been received and are currently under investigation. Efforts are underway to ascertain the veracity of this event,” said Wing Commander Himanshu Tiwari, CPRO, ministry of defence, Kolkata, earlier. “Further information will be shared as facts are established.” Both the state police and central defence authorities are probing the incidents amid concerns about aerial surveillance and potential threats.