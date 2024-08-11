Monks’ meet on minority atrocities in Bangladesh

The Sanatan Sanskriti Sansad, comprising thousands of monks, is set to hold a state-level conference in city demanding justices for the family members of minorities, whose daughters were raped and slain in Bangladesh in recent violence over Bangladesh PM Sk Hasina’s exit.

Monks are to convene in the city, strategize global awareness on minority atrocities in Bangladesh. As political instability emerges in Bangladesh, various Hindutva organizations, comprising thousands of monks have raised concerns about the safety of minorities there as their family members either raped, murdered and their properties were looted. The conference will be held at Shyambazar with the presence of monks from different organisations. Even today, there were massive gatherings and rallies were held in various places in the city to submit a memorandum to Governor C V Ananda Bose, demanding safety and security of minorities.

One of the main organiser Swami Pradiptananda alias Kartik Maharaj from Bharat Sevashram Sangha (BSS) said, “We are concerned not just about Hindus, but also about the safety of other religious minorities in Bangladesh. That’s why monks from various parts of Bengal will gather in front of Raj Bhavan on Saturday. After that, a delegation handed over the memorandum to the Governor.” It will become clear this month that spreading the message of Hindutva is the ‘primary goal’ of Kartik Maharaj and his associates. He also said that the Sansad plans to hold a gathering near the Shyambazar Five Point Crossing in Kolkata on 17 August to prepare a strategy for global awareness against atrocities on minorities.

