Molestation charges in Naihati protest march

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari today accused Trinamul Congress (TMC)-backed miscreants for “mass molestation” against women protestors, who gathered at Naihati in North 24-Parganas seeking justice for R G Kar student last night.

He alleged that this was unprecedented as women had their garments torn openly by male miscreants in a daring bid to terrorize female protestors. The protest, organized to seek justice by huge women, was disrupted when violence erupted, allegedly orchestrated by local TMC leaders. Adhikari claimed that a group of protestors were attacked by TMC goons, who had infiltrated the march, under instructions of Naihati Town TMC leader, who is also the husband of a local TMC councillor.

He allegedly directed his associates to sabotage the protest in a premeditated move. According to the opposition leader, these instructions were disseminated via a TMC WhatsApp group and carried out by several councillors, from several wards of Naihati municipality. “Naihati Town TMC president was reportedly in charge of the unruly elements responsible for the violence,” he said.

The attackers allegedly molested and roughed up women protestors, further fuelling outrage among the local community. The Trinamul Congress has come under fire for its alleged involvement in the incident, with many accusing the party of resorting to desperate tactics to destabilize the growing people’s movement in the region. The TMC leaders have not yet issued a statement in response to the allegations. The protest, which initially aimed to demand justice for the R G Kar doctor, has now sparked a larger conversation about political violence and the safety of women in the state’s ongoing political unrest.

On Sunday evening, several students and alumni from various schools took to the streets in Naihati. Among them were alumni of local schools and their wives and daughters. According to reports, when the protest march entered the Ramkrishna Mor area, miscreants tried to forcibly join the procession. Protestors claimed that the miscreants then disrupted the march. Akash Das, a student, said, “They came from behind and punched and kicked me. They snatched my neck chain.” Akash further alleged that despite the large crowd, there was no police presence at the time. He also claimed that the miscreants assaulted teachers. A girl student alleged, “The march began from Naihati Ferry Ghat, and some miscreants attacked us. They blocked the auto-rickshaws and assaulted our female teachers. We were told not to march. Later, the male miscreants tore the protesters’ clothes in full public view.” The girl also added that two women were among the miscreants, and they hurled abuses at the women protestors while their male members molesting them openly. “Most of the women were housewives and daughters of several alumni, who were targeted by male miscreants. Miscreants intentionally touched the body of women in front of police, who stood mute spectators,” said another woman.