Molest cuffs on central force jawan

A paramilitary force personnel has been arrested on charges of molestation from Chitpur area. The incident allegedly occurred last night when the jawan returning from election duty in Baruipur was reportedly inebriated. According to police sources, around 2.30 am, he entered a woman’s house in the Paikpara area of BT Road and attempted to molest her. The woman raised an alarm, prompting locals to arrive and inform the police.

The Chitpur police arrived and arrested the jawan based on the woman’s complaint. The police are investigating the matter. Chief minister condemned the incident and tweeted, “A CRPF personnel barged into the house of a woman in Kolkata to molest her at night! Uluberia, Jangipara, Ghatal and now Kolkata, the CENTRAL RESERVE PREDATORY FORCES have continuously resorted to violate the dignity of women in Bengal while getting complete immunity from their bosses in Delhi. Why is HM @AmitShah silent in the face of such Nari-Birodhi activities of the CRPF?”

This is not the first time a central force jawan has been accused of molestation. During the Lok Sabha election, another incident occurred in Debra, West Midnapore, where a tribal woman alleged molestation by a central force jawan. The incident happened at booth 129 in Chak Sahapur, Ghatal Lok Sabha constituency. The woman from the Lodha community claimed that the jawan entered her house under the pretext of drinking water and behaved inappropriately. Local residents were enraged, surrounded the jawan and his companions and informed the police. Debra Police arrived, detained the accused jawan and handed him over to the concerned officials of the central force. It was reported that the jawan’s service arms were confiscated.

Reacting to the molestation allegation against the jawan in Debra, Trinamul candidate from Ghatal, Dev, stated, “A molestation complaint has been lodged against the CRPF in Debra for entering a house and molesting a woman. If the protectors, the ones conducting the elections, are accused of such acts, then where do we stand?”