Mohammad Ali Park is set to create the iconic Washington DC building

Get ready to get your picture clicked in front of the iconic White House, the residence and workplace of the President of the United States in Washington DC.

No, you don’t have to travel to the US, the iconic structure is coming up right here in the city. The Youth Association of Mohammad Ali Park, which is holding its 56th Durga Puja celebration, announced that they will be replicating the structure after being inspired by it.

One of the big-ticket Durga Puja in the city which draws large crowds, the organisers hope that this will be one of the crowd-pullers in the city this time.

Advertisement

This year’s idol, created by renowned artist Kush Bera, will highlight the critical theme of water conservation. In light of Bengal’s growing water crisis, the depiction of water as life emphasizes the urgent need for awareness and action against water pollution and wastage. The committee members said that there has to be proper education of the public on this vital issue.

Surendra Sharma, general secretary of Youth Association of Mohammad Ali Park Durga Puja said, “The mandap will showcase exquisite Bengali handicrafts, featuring intricate jute works and handmade decorations that embody the spirit of both cultures. This year’s idol will carry a powerful message focused on water conservation, highlighting the urgent need to address Bengal’s growing water crisis. The idol’s depiction of water as a vital life source emphasizes the critical importance of awareness and action against water pollution and wastage.”