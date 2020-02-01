The state finance department has introduced the facility of online payment of various tax and non-tax receipts of the state government through a mobile App for making the process user-friendly and efficient. The payment can be made through WBiFMS Mobile App that was introduced by the department in March 2019. Presently, tax and non-tax revenue and fees of the state government are paid online by the depositors and government offices through GRIPS (Government Receipt Portal System) of WBiFMS (West Bengal Integrated Financial Management System).

Now, it has been decided to extend the online payment system through WBiFMS Mobile App, thereby facilitating people further. The payment can be made under the newly added feature ~ “Pay through GRIPS”. To avail the facility, the user has first to install the App, register as GRIPS User, sign up by providing details (mobile number, name, address and others) and go ahead with the payment. According to an official, in case of any confusion, users can take help from “FAQ” or communicate through Email or by phone using the contact details provided in the App.

A notification has been issued by the finance department elaborating the key features of the App and the registration procedure. “A GRIPS user can view the payment history, status of payment and repeat any past transaction. A user can make a payment on behalf of others. The App provides several modes of payment, namely Internet banking, credit card, debit card, wallet and BHIM UPI. No charges are applicable for any mode of payment,” said an official.

The WBiFMS users of state government are departments, directorates, regional and field offices, DDOs, treasuries as well as state government employees, wage earners and pensioners. This facility comes soon after the department introduced a new functionality, Creation and Management of Workflow, in all its departments in Human Resource Management System (HRMS) for faster processing of establishment related matters of an employee and improving the quality of processing of applications.