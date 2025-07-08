MLA accused of assaulting university official inside office

A fresh controversy has erupted in West Bengal politics after Debra MLA and former Indian Police Service officer Humayun Kabir was accused of physically assaulting an official inside a government office. The alleged incident, captured on video, was shared on social media by Leader of Opposition in Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, who strongly condemned the act.

The video, whose authenticity has not been independently verified by The Statesman, appears to show Humayun Kabir seated in an office room. Assistant registrar of the West Bengal University of Health Sciences, Proloy Chakraborty, is seen entering the room. Following a brief exchange, Kabir allegedly kicks Chakraborty with his shoe and later punches him as he attempts to leave the room. Sharing the video on social media, Adhikari questioned chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s claims of “good governance,” writing, “Is this what Mamata Banerjee’s model of governance looks like? Even after a government officer under the health department was assaulted publicly, why is the department silent?”

He further alleged: “TMC leaders’ arrogance knows no bounds. When Anubrata Mondal abused a police officer, it was covered up. Will this also be buried the same way?” Adhikari also raised concerns over religious bias, writing, “Is the administration silent because the victim is a Hindu officer? Would their reaction be the same if the roles were reversed?”

As of now, neither the Trinamul Congress nor Humayun Kabir has issued any official response to the allegations. However, the video has stirred sharp reactions across the political spectrum, with opposition leaders accusing the ruling party of undermining administrative integrity through unchecked political muscle. The incident adds to Kabir’s recent controversies. He was previously questioned by his party for offering financial aid to the family of a girl murdered in Kaliganj, Nadia, allegedly by individuals linked to the TMC, without prior party approval. It remains to be seen whether the state government will initiate an investigation or take disciplinary action against the MLA.

However Debra MLA Humayun Kabir said it was fake video and he will take necessary action against it. The West Bengal University of Health Science, official said the video footages was captured two years ago (15 September in 2022) and police complaint was lodged against it. On the other hand, the BJP leader Suvendu also has posted an old video of the Trinamul Chhatra Parishad on social media. It is claimed that the video is from Balurghat College. In the viral video, individuals are seen dancing wildly to a vulgar song while holding beer bottles.