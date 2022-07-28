Mithun claims 21 TMC MLAs in touch with him

Amid the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids and arrest of Trinamul Congress’ secretary general and state minister Partha Chatterjee in SSC scam, Bollywood actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty today claimed that he has very cordial relation with around 38 Trinamul Congress MLAs and among them 21 are directly in touch with him.

Mithun, at a press meet at BJP election office at Hastings said if elections are held in a free and fair way in Bengal then BJP would come to power in the state. “Only God save Bengal. Who knows, a Maharashtra-like situation will not take place here. BJP will form government in 2024 in India. The party, which did injustice to the people, will be punished. If somebody’s corruption is proved with documents, he must be punished. Nobody is above law,” he said. Ahead of panchayat polls in Bengal, Mithun’s vocal tonic will help the BJP ground workers to strengthen the party, said sources.

The TMC spokesman Kunal Ghosh said this is cheap dialogue like his flop films. “Mithun wanted to float himself in the politics of Bengal. He seldom comes here for his own work and wears a bizarre kind of clothes. Similarly, his talks are also peculiar. One year ago, Assembly polls were held in Bengal. He is dreaming about the Bengal election again, which is ridiculous,” said Kunal Ghosh.

Meanwhile Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari had gone to meet the new state governor La. Ganesan apprised him for sending recommendation to chief minister to remove state industries and parliamentary affairs minister Partha Chatterjee.