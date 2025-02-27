Mithun bats for UP CM Yogi’s Kumbh management

Bollywood actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty has come out in support of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath amid the ongoing controversy over the Mahakumbh Mela, which West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee recently referred to as a Mrityu Kumbh” (death trap).

Speaking on the issue, Mithun Chakraborty asserted that Yogi Adityanath had not deliberately created any hype around the 144-year-old Mahakumbh. Without naming Mamata Banerjee directly, he countered her remarks by stating, “Yogi Adityanath did not invite anyone personally. But since this is a historic Mahakumbh, it has naturally led to the resurgence of Sanatan dharma, creating an automatic buzz.”

The controversy erupted after Mamata Banerjee, during a press conference at Nabanna, expressed concerns over the crowd mismanagement at the Kumbh Mela. She highlighted past stampede incidents, including those at New Delhi railway station, and said, “Proper arrangements should have been made for crowd control, just like in weddings or other large gatherings. People were invited without ensuring adequate safety, leading to chaos. Many have died, and families, especially those from Bengal, are yet to receive compensation or even death certificates.”

Reacting sharply to her comments, Mithun Chakraborty defended Yogi Adityanath’s handling of the event. “This awakening is the awakening of Sanatan dharma. Yogi Adityanath is a true Sanatani monk. He has done everything within his capacity. Those questioning his credentials as a monk should remember that he is not just the head of the Gorakhpur Peeth but also an efficient administrator,” Mithun remarked. Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar led a protest in central Kolkata against Mamata Banerjee’s statement, accusing her of appeasement politics. “The chief minister, who regularly participates in Eid prayers on Red Road, should also join 50 crore Hindus in taking a holy dip at the Kumbh,” Majumdar said.

The controversy continues to fuel political tensions, as leaders from both sides trade barbs over the handling of one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.