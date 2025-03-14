Logo

# Bengal

Missing Dhupguri girl found in BSF quarters, handed over to police

A minor girl from Dhupguri, who was reported missing, was found by the Border Security Force (BSF) in their quarters near Raninagar and handed over to the police on Wednesday morning.

SNS | Siliguri | March 14, 2025 8:32 am

Representational Image (File photo)

According to a senior BSF official, Jalpaiguri police first alerted them about the missing girl at around 11.45 p.m. on Wednesday. Her mobile location indicated she was near the Raninagar BSF camp, but due to the lack of precise coordinates and the late hour, the initial search did not yield any results.

Resuming their efforts early in the morning, BSF personnel located the girl with a 17-year-old boy named Shivam, the son of a BSF jawan currently on leave. The girl stated that she had come to meet him willingly.

BSF immediately informed the local police, who took custody of both minors. Officials confirmed that the two belong to the same community and had connected through social media. Jalpaiguri police are conducting further inquiries into the matter.

