Minor fire at DSP hospital, loss of properties

A fire broke out in the pharmacy department of Durgapur Steel Plant main hospital in Durgapur in the wee hours, today. A fire tender of DSP has been pressed into action to douse the flames. The fire is under control now.

Prima facie it is suspected that the fire broke out due to a short circuit. Though there are no casualties, the computer sets and medicines have been reduced to ashes.

DSP Hospital authorities have directed the patients to procure the medicines for the time being from other DSP pharmacies situated in A Zone and B Zone. Senior DSP officials and director of the hospital have rushed to the spot after getting the information. Recently, some renovation work was undertaken in the building.

The DSP administration has started a probe in the incident. The amount of loss and damage due to the fire is yet to be estimated.