Minor dies of dengue in Kalighat

A minor today died of dengue in a private hospital after suffering from a high fever since Sunday. Residents of the ward in the Kalighat area, where the minor lived, are irked with the Kolkata Municipal Corporation for allegedly not cleaning garbage that paved the way for the vector-borne disease.

The minor, identified as Vishak Mukherjee, was a resident of Ward 83, at Mahim Haldar Street. As learnt, he developed a high fever on Sunday and was admitted to a private hospital on Monday. The boy died today. The KMC councillor of the word, Prabir Mukherjee said that KMC workers cannot enter certain premises for cleaning because many houses remain locked to clean up the premises.

Sources estimated that about 22 people have contracted dengue in this ward. The deputy mayor and MMiC health, Atin Ghosh said that the death was unfortunate but the boy was not taken to the nearby KMC health centre for check-ups or blood tests when he developed high temperature. He has assured that the KMC chief health officer for vector-borne diseases, Dr Debashish Biswas will visit the area tomorrow.

However, Mr Ghosh reiterated the allegations of the local councillor that the area is densely populated and KMC workers are not being able to gain entry into many premises since these remain locked. He said that KMC does not have the authority to break into such properties for cleaning purposes.