At a time when medical scientists across the world are in the dark on how to tackle Coronavirus (CoV) outbreak that is ravaging China claiming more than 100 lives, the Union ministry of AYUSH has recommended homeopathy, ayurvedic and unani medicines for symptomatic management of (CoV) infections. No CoV case has been reported so far in India.

The ministry has issued an advisory today saying, “The outbreak of a mysterious new Coronavirus is rapidly spreading. The whole world is going through the fear of this CoronaVirus, the Research Councils under the Ministry of AYUSH , Government of India, have issued advisory based on the Indian traditional medicine practices Ayurveda, Homeopathy and Unani.”

The advisory has recommended that homeopathy medicine Arsenicum album30 could be taken as prophylactic medicine against CoV infections, which has also been advised for ILI. One dose of Arsenicum album 30 daily in empty stomach for three days can be taken to prevent the virus, the advisory stated.

The dose should also be repeated after one month following the same schedule in case infections caused by the virus are reported in a community. The Central Council for Research in Homeopathy (CCRH) has discussed the ways and means of prevention of the virus using homeopathy medicines in the 64th meeting of the council. Experts in the meeting have cleared the use of Arsenicum album 30 to fight the CoV infections.

The advisory has also recommended three ayurvedic drugs Agastya Harityaki 5 gm (twice a day with warm water), Samshamani Vati 500 mg (twice a day) and Trikatu (Pippali, Marich and Shunthi) powder 5 mg and Tulsi leaves (three to five) boiled in one litre water (until it’s reduced to half litre and stored in a bottle) can be taken in sips as and when it’s required.

The ministry has also advised to maintain personal hygiene and cleanliness, to avoid close contact with people who are at risk. Several unani medicines like Sharbat Unnab (10 to 20 ml twice a day), Tiryaq Arba (3 to 5 g twice a day), Khamira Marwareed (3 to 5 g once a day) etc have also been advised for use for CoV treatment.

“I have no idea how the ministry issued the advisory and on what basis at a time when the entire world is groping in the dark on how to prevent the Coronavirus outbreak that is also posing a global threat,” said Dr Sukumar Mukherjee, senior general medicine expert in the city.