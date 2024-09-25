Minister, MLA, councillor miss meeting Anubrata after return from jail

After almost two years Anubrata Mondal has returned home in Nichupatti in Bolpur today, directly from Dum Dum airport by road in the morning along with his daughter Sukanya Mondal.

Two of his former close associates, correctional home minister Chandranath Sinha and Suri MLA Bikash Roy Choudhury and councillor of Bolpur Municipality Omar Sheikh failed to meet him after waiting outside his house and then went back.

This incident has created a stir in political circles in the district as it is believed that both of them have not kept any connection with Anubrata after his arrest by CBI and then by ED, since the past two years. The security personnel posted outside the house did not allow them to enter the house.

It was widely speculated that CM Mamata Banerjee will meet him during her visit to Birbhum district, but neither Anubrata Mondal met her nor she met her today.

Anubrata, who looked tired due to his journey, cried seeing such a huge reception outside his house. A police picket has been posted outside his house and he has been provided Y-category security coverage. His daughter will also be provided security.

His convoy from Kolkata was stopped at several places due to huge turnout of his followers in the route of his return.

However his other close associates, core committee member Sudipto Ghosh, Gagan Sarkar, Mannan Hussein, Sukumar Sadhu met him inside his house.

His daughter Sukanya Mondal said that he is having leg pain after such a long journey and will take rest in the house.