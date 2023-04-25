Minister Manna hits out at Suvendu

In a massive public meeting at Singur, the state minister Mr Beccharam Manna came down heavily on the opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari calling him a traitor. Few days back the opposition leader Adhikari had held a public meeting at Singur.

On the occasion, he remarked the TMC party as corrupt, the prevailing lawless and cheating and looting the common people. The TMC today held a massive public political meeting to give a befitting reply to the BJP and the opposition leader Mr Adhikari.

Mr Manna on the occasion said, “It is our first demand to the Modi-lead BJP government to promptly clear off the longstanding dues of Rs 1,15,000 crores. The ongoing beneficiary schemes are being badly hit, common people are being deprived of their rights. Mr Manna added, “Mr Adhikari is equally corrupt.

The sword of Saradha and Narada scams is hanging over him. He joined the BJP washing machine to clean himself. The opposition leader, instead of approaching the BJP top senior leaders and urging them to promptly release the long-standing dues, which is very necessary for the ongoing progress and development of the state, he is dreaming to drive the TMC out.

BJP will never come to Bengal, the people of Bengal are not used to the BJP culture of instigating religious sentiments for political gains. The 2024 election will pave the way for BJP for its final exit from Bengal,” said Mr Manna.