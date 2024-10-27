Minakshi denies social media controversial post

An FIR against the DYFI state secretary Minakshi Mukherjee was lodged at Chetla police station today allegedly over the circulation of a controversial social media post involving the mayor and state municipal affairs minister Firhad Hakim. Miss Mukherkee, however, denied circulating such a post from her account and alleged that the ploy was politically motivated to defame her.

Earlier today, a post allegedly from a microblogging handle of Miss Mukherjee in the name of the state DYFY secretary had appeared in the social media, which had contents allegedly with communal overtones. It prompted Trinamul Congress to launch a tirade against the DYFI leader.

The post allegedly had a distorted photograph of Hakim. Trinamul leader Kunal Ghosh criticised her for stooping so low.

Miss Mukherjee, in her response however, said the post was circulated from a fake account and challenged the critics.

She also said it was politically motivated.