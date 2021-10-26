Micro containment zones back in districts

The state government has come up with micro containment zones on Ward basis across districts that have witnessed a spike in Covid cases after Durga Puja.

State chief secretary HK Dwivedi held a meeting with district magistrates a few days back and directed them to come up with necessary measures for controlling the situation. He had stressed on enforcing strict measures for enforcing Covid protocols and setting up micro containment zones in Wards and gram panchayat areas that have recorded a recent spike in cases.

Following which micro containment zones have returned in Howrah, North 24 Parganas, West Midnapore, East Burdwan, Jalpaiguri, Bankura, Cooch Behar, Hooghly and Jhargram.

Among these districts, the highest number of micro-containment zones in 51 locations are in North 24-Parganas, including Salt Lake, Lake Town and Wards under Baranagar and Barrackpore municipality.

In East Burdwan, 22 locations have been brought under micro containment zones followed by Hooghly with 20 locations under this zone and Howrah and Jhargram have 14 micro containment zones each. Bankura has 11 such zones, followed by Jalpaiguri with 9 zones, West Midnapore 6 and one in Cooch Behar.

Miking has already been started in the market areas at many locations to sensitize people to strictly adhere to Covid protocols to curb further spread of the virus.