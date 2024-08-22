MHA writes to CS over CISF deployment at hospital

The Union home ministry has written to state chief secretary regarding the deployment of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at the R G Kar Medical College in Kolkata, where the rape and murder of the trainee doctor took place.

According to sources, it was following the Supreme Court order regarding security of the medical institution by the CAPF, the home ministry on Wednesday wrote to the state’s chief secretary.

On Tuesday, the apex court had directed, on a suggestion by the central government, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to take over the security of the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The apex court had set up a high-powered National Task Force (NTF) to look into the issues of safety of doctors, nurses and other medical professions in the hospitals and medical colleges.

A team of the CAPF-led by a senior officer did a survey of the said hospital where the alleged incident of rape and murder of the trainee doctor took place.

For the security of the hospital and the resident doctors, an armed team of the central armed police force will soon be deployed at the campus.

The incident has triggered protests across the country, while Kolkata has also been witnessing strong protests in wake of the incident that has shaken everyone.