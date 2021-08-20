Metro to resume Sunday services for essential workers

Kolkata Metro will soon begin operating on Sundays, though only for essential workers. The Kolkata Metro Railway authorities have decided to resume services on Sundays from 29 August for essential category workers from

various sectors.

Notably, the number of passengers using the city’s lifeline is increasing every week bringing challenges of social distancing norms inside coaches amidst the prevailing situation. The passenger count has surpassed the mark of 2 lakhs a day. To handle and accommodate the crowd, services in the city metro are being increased gradually.

According to sources, Metro services on Sunday are likely to be operated between 10 am to 10 pm as ‘Maintenance Special Metro’ on the north-south line. The ‘Maintenance Special’ services are also being increased on Saturdays. To accommodate the increasing crowds, the city metro has decided to operate 172 ‘Maintenance Special Services’ instead of 104 on Saturdays starting from 21 August.

Of the total, 165 services are to be run between Kavi Subhas and Dakshineswar at an interval of 8 minutes during the morning and evening peak hours. The first service is to start at 8 am while the last service on Saturdays is to start at 8.48 pm from Dakshineswar and at 9 pm from Kavi Subhas and Dum Dum.

Apart from this, the Metro is also to be operated for the WBCS examinees, their guardians and essential staff on 22 August. This Sunday, considering the crucial WBCS exam, the authorities have decided to operate 112 staff special services with the first metro running from 10 am and the last metro at 9 pm in both directions.

The examinees and their guardians can avail the Metro on the production of IDs/Admit Cards and metro smart cards.