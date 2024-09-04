Metro registers highest single-day passenger earning in 13 years

Carrying an enormous passenger count, the city Metro yesterday earned more than Rs 1.33 crore from passenger fares. The amount was the highest passenger earnings in 13 years and the second highest ever in the history of Kolkata Metro Railway in a day from passenger fare.

According to the city Metro, the carrier ferried a total of 7.5 lakh passengers in various operational corridors. The Blue Line alone carried more than 6.3 lakh passengers while in Green Line-2 around 56,000 passengers took a ride. Third in the list was the Green Line-1 carrying around 51,500 passengers yesterday.

Notably, the city Metro had witnessed the highest ever earnings from passenger fare on 1 August 2011, when the carrier had earned more than Rs 1.47 crore from passenger fare on a single day. On that day, Kolkata Metro Railway had introduced a new smart card in the new AFC System and a huge number of commuters purchased it resulting in a quantum jump in earnings from passenger fare.

The third highest earning from passenger fares in the city Metro was made in 2016. It was on 9 November in 2016, the next day of the declaration of demonetization when the city Metro had registered one of the highest earnings from passenger fares. According to the data shared by the city Metro office, on that day, the country’s oldest Metro railway had recorded 1.29 crore on a single day. The city Metro had carried around 5.64 lakh passengers on a single day that day.

Meanwhile, the city Metro has decided to increase the weekdays’ services in the Blue Line from 5 September. The carrier is to operate 290 services including 145 each in the up and down directions on Blue Line from Thursday instead of 288 from Monday to Friday. Of the two additional services, one new service is to be run from Mahanayak Uttam Kumar station towards Dakshineswar station at 6.55 am while the other new service will be introduced from Dakshineswar station to Kavi Subhash station at 7.54 am on weekdays. As informed, the timings of the first, last and special night services are to remain unchanged.