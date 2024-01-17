Metro reacts on CM statement

According to the CPRO of Kolkata Metro Railway, Kausik Mitra, the city Metro would not give any reaction to the statements made by the CM today. “However, regarding the dismantling of the skywalk,” the CPRO claimed that the railway never wanted to pull down the flyover.

“A rumour on the demolition of the skywalk has been spread but the railways never wanted to cause any damage to it,” said the CPRO. “What the railways wanted is, from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, a letter was sent in which some air space was needed for the cross over.

The railways never wanted to touch or hamper the skywalk. All we want is additional air space needed by us and not land. If the state government feels any problems regarding the project, we will think about it and hope to come up with any other solution.”

