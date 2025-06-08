Meeting explores renewal energy options

A high-level meeting on agri voltaics in tea gardens was held in the city.

The meeting was presided over by Barun Roy, additional chief secretary, department of non-conventional and renewable energy, sources at Bilakpa Shakti Bhavan in Sector V said.

It was decided that new and renewable energy for supplementing energy requirements of the state and also to increase its share in the total mix of grid power in general will be deployed.

RE technologies and facilitating commercial development of the same, namely, wind, solar, tidal, geothermal will be adopted or evolved. To build clarity regarding regulatory, administrative, infrastructural and institutional mechanisms for stakeholders in the interest of and for facilitating the growth of the sector. A roadmap for the RE technologies will be developed. Setting up of RE resources will be encouraged for access by targeted communities especially for development and enhancement traditional livelihoods with an equitable approach.

The department has taken a slew of steps which include 2 MWp grid connected ground mounted solar PV power plant at Jamuria, West Burdwan has also been made operational. To date, 10.70 MUs of solar energy have been generated from this plant.

It has been decided that by 2030, India will reduce the carbon intensity of its economy by less than 45 per cent. India will take its non-fossil energy capacity to 500 GW by 2030. The country will meet 50 per cent of its energy from renewable energy by 2030. The country will achieve net zero by 2070.

It was decided that special emphasis will be laid on solar power. Grid connected rooftop Solar PV system in 131 government buildings and buildings of local bodies will be provided. Installation of solar heating system in 15 tribal residential hostels and operation and maintenance of the wind farm project at Fraserganj.