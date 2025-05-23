Logo

# Bengal

Medical Experts Join Forces in Kolkata to Tackle HPV Associated Cancers

The “Conquer HPV & Cancer Conclave 2025” was launched in Kolkata on Friday as part of a nationwide public health initiative led by the Serum Institute of India (SII).

SNS | Kolkata | May 23, 2025 10:01 pm

The "Conquer HPV & Cancer Conclave 2025" was launched in Kolkata on Friday as part of a nationwide public health initiative led by the Serum Institute of India (SII). The campaign is focused on increasing awareness around Human Papillomavirus (HPV) and the role it plays in cervical and other cancers, with an emphasis on early intervention and prevention.

India continues to face a significant burden of HPV-related diseases, particularly cervical cancer, which remains the second most common cancer among women in the country. According to the ICO/IARC Information Centre on HPV and Cancer (2023), India reports over 1.23 lakh new cervical cancer cases and more than 77,000 related deaths annually. Apart from this up to 90 per cent of anal cancers & 63 per cent of penile cancers are associated with HPV.

