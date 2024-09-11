Medical board doctor’s ‘note of dissent’

In a series of twists and turns in the investigation of the deceased junior doctor, a new row erupted today following the surfacing of an alleged note of dissent by a doctor, who was in the team of doctors that formed the medical board that had conducted a post-mortem on the body of the deceased junior doctor.

In the alleged note of dissent, Rina Das, the doctor, had said that she was against carrying out the inquest of the body after 4 p.m. in accordance with an order allegedly issued by Swasthya Bhawan in 2021.

In the note, she had also stated that to carry out the post-mortem after 4 p.m., she needed special permission from the police.

Advertisement

Sources in the know claimed that on 9 August, to break the deadlock, Officer-in-charge of the Tala police station wrote to the head of the department of forensic medicine seeking his permission for carrying out the post-mortem and after the required permission was granted, the process was conducted on that night of 9 August.

The Supreme Court had only yesterday frowned on the alleged missing of a challan, a prerequisite for the post-mortem.