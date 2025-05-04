Media persons discuss freedom of press in the age of misinformation

The department of media science of Techno Main Salt Lake, in collaboration with the Press Club, Kolkata hosted the third edition of its flagship annual media seminar – Media Central 3.0, aligning with the global observance of World Press Freedom Day.

The event commenced with a formal inauguration in the presence of prof. Manoshi Roychowdhury, co-chairperson, Techno India Group, followed by addresses from eminent dignitaries. This year’s central theme, Press Freedom In The Age Of Misinformation, was explored through a dynamic panel discussion featuring prominent voices from journalism, academia, and media fraternity including Mr Barun Chanda, actor, author & ad guru, Ms Rita Bhimani, author & PR guru, Jimmy Tangree, head, 91.9 Friends FM and others. The session was moderated by Mr Debanjan Banerjee, dean – media science department, Techno Main Salt Lake.

Adding to the academic discourse, the department of media science co-chairperson formally inaugurated a unique exhibition chronicling the history and evolution of Indian and global print media. This exhibit will be housed in the main hall of the Press Club and remain open to visitors until 5 May.

Visitors will experience a curated collection of landmark newspapers that shaped media landscapes across eras.