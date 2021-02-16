Chief minister Mamata Banerjee today launched ‘Maa’ scheme to provide meals to the poor people at Rs 5 from 1 to 3 pm daily as elections approach while hitting out at the BJP for rising fuel prices.

State government has made a budgetary allocation of Rs 100 crore for the ‘Maa’ scheme.

“We already provide free ration to all and now would provide cooked meals. The meal comprises rice, dal, vegetables and egg curry. One has to pay Rs 5 for a plate and the government will provide a subsidy of Rs 15. It is a unique idea and has been named after mothers. The meal will be provided from 1 to 3 p.m. daily. Though the scheme is aimed at the poor, the meal would be provided on a first come first serve basis and any person can opt for it. Initially, it is being run on an experimental basis and later on it would be extended across the state. The self help groups have been roped in to operate the kitchens,” said Miss Banerjee while launching it from Nabanna Sabhaghar. The common kitchens were started simultaneously at Kolkata and at Balurghat, Krishnanagar, Alipurduar, Howrah and Midnapore.

Earlier, the Trinamul Congress had started a community kitchen, “Didir Rannaghar” (Mamata’s kitchen) to support migrant workers who were hit due to job losses due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking on the occasion, Miss Banerjee slammed the BJP-run central government for the frequent hike in fuel prices while alleging that prices are slashed for a few days before elections but increased once polls are over.

“Though we provide free ration and bear the treatment cost there are many other expenses that people have to bear. If a person earns Rs 5,000 – 10,000 how can he survive if the fuel cost is so high? Earlier, at least subsidies were provided but now all have been withdrawn. The issue of fuel hike has become a grave concern for all. I would request the Centre to look into the matter,” she said.

Issuing an alert against BJP’s fake calls in the name of her party, Miss Banerjee condemned the arrest of 22- year-old climate activist Disha Ravi and said the BJP government should first take action against its own IT cell which, she alleged, is spreading fake news.

“Arresting anybody who is protesting against government policies is not acceptable. The BJP should first take action against its own IT Cell members who are spreading fake news. Why two sets of rules?” she said.