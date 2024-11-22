Mayurjharna elephant reserve project gets fresh momentum

Two decades after its initial announcement, the Mayurjharna Elephant Reserve remains a contentious issue, with progress stalled for years despite the region’s escalating human-elephant conflict. However, a renewed government initiative to create a 12,000-acre forest area dedicated to elephants promises a fresh approach to mitigate these challenges.

Originally proposed on 24 October, 2002 by the West Bengal forest department under the central government’s Project Elephant scheme, the Mayurjharna Elephant Reserve was intended to address conflicts in the districts of Midnapore, Bankura, and Purulia. The reserve, spanning 414 square kilometers in Jhargram’s Belpahari block, is strategically bordered by other districts and Jharkhand’s Dalma Elephant Sanctuary.

Despite its notification, the reserve’s infrastructure and operational framework have languished for over two decades. In 2016, the state government announced the creation of a new wildlife division (South) for the reserve, but the plan never materialized. Even the assistant divisional forest officer appointed to lead the initiative could not assume responsibility due to unexplained delays.

Advertisement

Shailesh S Anand, a former conservator of forest (wildlife), asserted in 2022 that the reserve was “existing and established.” However, this claim has been vehemently challenged by local advocacy groups like the Junglemahal Swaraj Morcha, which allege that the reserve exists only on paper.

“The forest department is misleading the public and the central government,” said Ashok Mahato, president of the Junglemahal Swaraj Morcha. “If the reserve is operational, why does the conflict persist? Why are elephants still roaming freely, causing destruction and fatalities?”

The consequences of the unresolved conflict are devastating. Elephants often stray into human settlements in search of food, destroying crops and homes. Tragically, lives on both sides are frequently lost. One recent incident on 15 August saw an elderly elephant die after becoming trapped in a power pole in Jhargram town.

In response to mounting pressure, the state government has unveiled the ambitious Mayurjharna Project. This initiative aims to develop a sprawling 12,000-acre habitat in Belpahari, near the Jharkhand border, equipped with resources like food, water, and open space for elephants. The Jhargram district administration has already begun preparatory work for the project’s first phase, signaling a potential breakthrough.

Debal Roy, principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife), assured that the state recognises two operational elephant reserves, including Mayurjharna. “Both reserves are actively managed and conserved by the forest department,” he stated, downplaying allegations of mismanagement.

While the new initiative has generated cautious optimism, past failures cast a shadow of doubt over its success. Wildlife experts and community leaders stress the importance of timely and transparent implementation. “The Mayurjharna Project is a step in the right direction,” said retired forest officer Sameer Majumdar. “But it must be more than just promises. The government owes it to the people and wildlife of Junglemahal to see this through.”